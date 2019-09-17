Tropical Storm Imelda quickly forms off Texas Coastline and makes Landfall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tropical Storm Imelda quickly formed Tuesday afternoon in the western Gulf of Mexico. The tropical wave organized quickly as it neared the coastline of Texas. The Houston Metro area is preparing for up to one foot of rainfall over the next few days.

Within two hours on Tuesday, the system was given a medium chance to develop, then quickly named a Tropical Depression, and finally upgraded to a Tropical Storm. Imelda officially made landfall near Freeport, TX at 1 PM CT.

This means that the storm out in the open Atlantic ocean will now take the name “Jerry,” the next name on the list. Stay with Storm Team 12 for continued updates on the active tropics.