GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV)-The next 18 hours are going to become critical to see where the tropical storm and soon-to-be Hurricane Sally will go and its strength.
Harrison County EMA Director Rupert Lacy describes plans for shelters, evacuations, and sandbags for people in the area.
LATEST STORIES:
- Tropical Storm Sally expected to strengthen to hurricane
- Hancock County collecting sandbags for those in need
- Hancock County EMA issues mandatory evacuation order
- Tracking the Tropics: Teddy forms in the Atlantic as Sally nears the Gulf Coast
- Amazon to hire another 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge