2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins, with June storms most common in Gulf

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – June 1st marks the official start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects another above average season this year, with 13 to 20 named storms. 10 of those are forecast to become hurricanes, with winds over 74 miles per hour, and 3 to 5 could be major hurricanes. Last year, there was a record number of 30 named storms in the Atlantic.





South Mississippi, including Natchez, McComb, and Hattiesburg are most at risk from hurricane force winds, but the entire state can see threats from heavy rainfall, flooding, and tornadoes from tropical storms. The first storm of the year, Ana, formed in the north Atlantic in late May, a week before the season officially started. This is the seventh year in a row with a named storm forming prior to June 1st.





During the month of June, Storm Team 12 typically watches the Gulf of Mexico for tropical development because it is where the water is warmest. And though storms are possible early in the season, the peak of hurricane activity usually comes in August in September.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for complete tropical coverage all hurricane season long. The Atlantic Hurricane Season ends on November 30th.