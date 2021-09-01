250 Mississippi National Guard soldiers to help with Hurricane Ida response in Louisiana

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, 250 Mississippi National Guard soldiers deployed for emergency response missions in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.
After a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration was approved for Louisiana and Mississippi, and at the request of the state of Louisiana, Gov. Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance on Monday as Hurricane Ida was making its way through North Mississippi.
Mississippi National Guard soldiers will assist the state of Louisiana by providing vital emergency relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. They will provide emergency debris removal and logistical distribution of vital supplies including food and water.
The Mississippi National Guard is also providing lodging support to Georgia National Guard Soldiers as they forward deploy in support of the combined disaster relief effort in Louisiana.