403rd Wing relocates aircraft from Keesler Air Force Base

BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – The 403rd Wing relocated their aircraft from the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

The Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly both storms to provide weather data for the National Hurricane Center’s forecasts.

Courtesy: 403rd Wing

For the safety of base personnel, the commander has authorized civilian employees weather and safety leave for Monday, August 24. Mission essential employees will continue to report to work as required.

