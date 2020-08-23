Severe Weather Information

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

Download 12 News Weather App

403rd Wing relocates aircraft from Keesler Air Force Base

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: 403rd Wing

BILOXI, Miss. (WHLT) – The 403rd Wing relocated their aircraft from the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi ahead of Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

The Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly both storms to provide weather data for the National Hurricane Center’s forecasts.

  • Courtesy: 403rd Wing
  • Courtesy: 403rd Wing
  • Courtesy: 403rd Wing
  • Courtesy: 403rd Wing

For the safety of base personnel, the commander has authorized civilian employees weather and safety leave for Monday, August 24. Mission essential employees will continue to report to work as required.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories