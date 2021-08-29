Adams County, Natchez leaders urge neighbors to brace for Hurricane Ida

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in Adams County and Natchez are warning neighbors to prepare now for Hurricane Ida. The worst part of Ida is expected to hit the area around 9:00 p.m.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said there will be sustained winds between 70-80mph. The eye of the storm is expected to pass over Natchez early Monday morning.

Natchez’s mayor Dan Gibson says the recent ice storm has them more prepared for hurricane Ida. The city has a clean up crew contracted to help. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/0gfS5o1nXV — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) August 29, 2021

The Adams County Safe Room, which is located at 323 Liberty Road in Natchez, is open for those who need shelter. They are asked to bring a mask, blankets, medication and food. Small pets are welcomed, but they must be in a kennel.

The shelter will be open until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29. After 8:00 p.m., the doors will be closed and people won’t be let in.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten encouraged neighbors to use common sense and stay indoors during the storm.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says use “common sense” and stay indoors. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/vGcPr7HIN9 — Blake Levine (@blake_levine) August 29, 2021

The City of Natchez will be under a curfew from 8:00 p.m. on Sunday until noon on Monday, August 30.