Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Adams County neighbors brace for impacts from Hurricane Delta

Tropics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Mississippi are under a tropical storm warning, including Adams County. Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday.

Neighbors said their main concerns include strong winds, downed trees and power outages. Some, including Bryan Price, said they’re staying put.

“This town is all about tourism, and we’re getting a little folks trying to get away from it. So we’ve been a little bit busy,” he said about his business.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories