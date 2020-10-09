Adams County neighbors brace for impacts from Hurricane Delta

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Mississippi are under a tropical storm warning, including Adams County. Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday.

Neighbors said their main concerns include strong winds, downed trees and power outages. Some, including Bryan Price, said they’re staying put.

“This town is all about tourism, and we’re getting a little folks trying to get away from it. So we’ve been a little bit busy,” he said about his business.

LATEST STORIES: