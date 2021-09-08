Additional Mississippi National Guard soldiers deployed to Louisiana

Spc. George Yarborough, a military police assigned to the 114th Military Police Company, 112th Military Police Battalion, Mississippi Army National Guard, stands guard at a security post in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, Sept. 6, 2021. Yarborough is part of the Mississippi Army National Guard’s Hurricane Ida Response in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana led by the 113th Military Police Company, Headquartered out of Brandon, Miss. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jovi Prevot)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi National Guard will send additional military personnel for emergency response missions in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

After a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration was approved for Louisiana and Mississippi, and at the request of the state of Louisiana, Gov. Tate Reeves approved the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request for assistance on August 30.

According to officials, Mississippi National Guard forces new to the Hurricane Ida relief mission include: Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment from Meridian and the 255th Air Control Squadron Air National Guard, Flowood.

The Aviation Team is providing one CH-47 Chinook heavy lift helicopter and five personnel to provide vital air support to the Louisiana National Guard during their relief efforts. The Airmen of the 255th ACS, subordinate unit of the 172d Airlift Wing headquartered in Flowood are providing communication support to military and civilian authorities during relief and recovery missions as needed throughout the state.

These additional forces will join service members currently assisting the Louisiana National Guard.