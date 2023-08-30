JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Parts of Florida have been devastated by Hurricane Idalia.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 3 storm Wednesday morning. Vehicles and homes were submerged, and thousands of residents lost power.

Annette Rowland, communications director for the American Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region, said they have people on the ground providing assistance.

“We’re going to be doing sheltering, but we’re also going to be in the community feeding people because they don’t have a way to cook when the power’s out for weeks. We’re going to be supplying water, clean up kits to help them clean their home, if their home is still, still livable. And we’re also providing that that spiritual care piece, but also financial assistance to those that that have lost everything and have just been completely devastated by it, by this storm,” Rowland said.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said Mississippi stands ready to help those in Florida, who were affected by Hurricane Idalia.

“Yesterday was the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, and we still remember well how states across the country stepped up to help us. Mississippians are ready to do the same!” Reeves said.