American Red Cross prepares to help neighbors affected by tropical storms

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Red Cross is preparing to help neighbors in Mississippi as Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura approach the Gulf Coast.

Leaders said they’re preparing for COVID-19-friendly hurricane shelters, while the state braces for the storms. The adjustments require less staff to allow more space for people in need.

“If you have mask, we prefer you to have a mask in our shelters,” said Tamica Jueitt, executive director of the Southwest Mississippi Chapter of the Red Cross.

They’re also encouraging Mississippians to have a disaster kit ready.

