JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippi transitions from Spring Severe Weather Season, homeowners and business owners are encouraged to prepare for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season that begins on June 1.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is expected to be above normal with 65% chance of above normal conditions.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted 14 to 21 named tropical cyclones. Forecasters stated that six to 10 will be hurricanes and three to six will be major hurricanes that will fall in category 3 or higher.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and the National Weather Services (NWS) encouraged neighbors to plan ahead for the season while the weather is nice.

“All it takes is one hurricane,” said Malary White, Chief Communications Officer at MEMA. “The first 72 hours are on you, which means the first 72 hours you need to have enough food and water for your family so go ahead and plan now.”

“Take advantage of the quieter and put together an emergency kit,” said Nicholas Fenner, meteorologist at the NWS. “Don’t wait when the hurricane comes.”

Leaders with MEMA and the NWS suggested neighbors should renew and review their insurance policies while they prepare for the hurricane season.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season will end on November 30.

To review MEMA’s Disaster Guide, click here.