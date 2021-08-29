Atmos Energy encourages customers to prepare for Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Atmos Energy said crews are monitoring and preparing for Hurricane Ida in Mississippi. Natural gas customers in the path of severe weather are advised to take steps to help ensure personal safety.

“As Hurricane Ida strengthens, we want you prepared to keep yourself and your family safe,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy vice president of public affairs. “Please remember not to turn off natural gas at the meter, even if evacuations are issued.”

If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately. From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy’s 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 866-322-8667. Do not rely on your sense of smell alone to detect the presence of natural gas: use any of your senses — smell, listen or look — to check for telltale signs of a leak.

According to officials, Atmos Energy essential workers will restore service once local conditions are deemed safe. They suggested the following safety tips:

If flooding occurs at a residence or business and the gas appliances are under water, do not try to operate the appliances. Instead, contact Atmos Energy or a qualified service professional to conduct a safety inspection.

During a natural disaster or severe weather event DO NOT turn off natural gas at the meter, even if evacuations are issued.

If you think you smell gas, immediately leave the affected area and from a safe distance call 911 or Atmos Energy’s 24-hour emergency response line at 1-866-322-8667.

NEVER try to find the source of a gas leak.

DO NOT use a mobile phone or anything that might cause a spark, such as a generator.

If a natural gas meter is damaged or a gas line is exposed, immediately leave the area and call the Atmos Energy 24-hour emergency response line at 1-866-322-8667.

Know where your natural gas meter is located. Make sure it’s visible and free of trash and debris. Mechanical equipment used to clean up after a storm may damage the meter if it is hidden.

Natural gas distribution pipelines are mostly underground but can be damaged by uprooted trees and shifted foundations. After a storm, call 811 to have the location of underground utility lines marked, as gas service lines could become tangled.

Atmos Energy customers experiencing a natural gas outage or service interruption should contact the company’s customer service number at 1-888-286-6700. Customers will be restored as quickly as possible once the area is deemed safe.

