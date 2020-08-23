Atmos Energy on what to do during flood event

Severe Weather Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With storms and heavy rain expected in the coming week, energy experts are warning Mississippians to not try to operate an appliance if they experience flooding.

Experts said you should not turn off natural gas even if an evacuation is issued. If you smell gas, you should leave the area and call 911 from a safe location.

If neighbors experience flooding, they should call Atmos Energy first before trying to fix it themselves.

“If flooding takes place at a residence or business and the gas appliances are underwater, please don’t try to operate the appliance. Instead, please contact us at Atmos Energy, or contact the qualified service professional to conduct this safety operation. And again, I want to remind your viewers to please call the Atmos Energy Hotline at 1-866-322-8667 if they think there is an issue with natural gas,” said Bobby Morgan, VP of Public Affairs, Mississippi Division.

