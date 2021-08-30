Barge hits bridge in Lafitte; 22 loose on the Mississippi River

LAFITTE, La. (WGNO) – Jefferson Parish tweeted that the Kerner Swing Bridge in Lafitte was hit by a barge.

Any residents still in Lafitte are advised not to drive on the bridge. Leaders believe it is structurally unsound.

Over in St. Bernard Parish, John Ram of St. Bernard Homeland Security told WGNO just before 7 p.m. that 22 barges broke loose at approximately mile marker 87 on the river earlier Sunday. They can’t go out and secure them until the winds die down, Ram said, and they’re currently unsure of which way the barges are headed.

“My main concern is those barges hitting the levy somewhere…with the wind going on that could push them either way, up or downstream, I don’t know if they’re loaded or if they’re empty or what’s in them, or how heavy they are, that could all make a difference of where they hit and how hard they hit.”