Biloxi church loses steeple during Hurricane Zeta

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Harrison County are cleaning up the damage left behind by Hurricane Zeta.

The storm pushed boats from marinas, damaged buildings and piers and blew sand across Highway 90, making it difficult for travel. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) closed part of the highway because of the debris.

In Biloxi, Bay Vista Baptist Church lost its steeple due to the winds from Zeta. No one was inside the building. The church lost its steeple previously during Hurricane Katrina. Pastor Danny Nance said it’s uncertain what they’ll turn to for a replacement, but they plan to have service on Sunday.

“We’ll do something, if nothing more than maybe a prepare service and give thanks for the damage wasn’t worse than it was, and people’s lives are ok. We’ll be doing something on Sunday,” he said.

Traffic lights are also out along Highway 90 from Biloxi to Bay St. Louis. Harrison County emergency leaders are expected to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss the damage.

LATEST STORIES: