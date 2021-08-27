Biloxi, Gulfport issue mandatory evacuations for harbors, marinas

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Ahead of Hurricane Ida, leaders in Biloxi and Gulfport announced mandatory evacuation orders for harbors and marinas.

In Biloxi, there is a mandatory evacuation for the city’s public harbors and marinas. All vessels must be out by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Vehicle and pier access for tenants will be terminated from that time.

Leaders also said all vehicles and trailers should be removed from parking lots, and all dock boxes, cleaning tables and signs must be removed from the marina.

In Gulfport, the mandatory evacuation has been issued for all vessels from the Municipal Marina’s Slips and Bert Jones Yacht Basin. The vessels should depart the marina immediately, but no later than 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

Leaders said the Fuel Dock will close early Saturday morning. They are limiting fuel purchases to no more than 75 gallons per customer. Vessel owners are also encouraged to empty their dock box and lock the lid ahead of the storm.

No vehicles may be left in any of the Marina or Jones Park parking lots.