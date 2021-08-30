CenterPoint Energy offers gas safety tips for Hurricane Ida restoration efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy customers are urged to follow natural gas safety tips as crews make restoration efforts after Hurricane Ida.
- Before cleaning debris, digging on your property or to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811.
- Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.
- Be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot.
- If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.
- Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 888-876-5786 and CenterPoint Energy will send a trained service technician.
- If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor gas appliances including pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.