City of Clinton postpones Fall Cleanup and Hazardous Waste Disposal Day

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Hurricane Delta’s anticipated arrival, the City of Clinton has postponed the Fall Cleanup Week and Hazardous Waste Disposal Day. It will now be held October 31 through November 7. City of Clinton crews will spend the remainder of the week preparing the city for potential flash flooding and winds.

Household Hazardous Waste Day will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Clinton Public Works on 525 Springridge Road. Products such as: used motor oil, paint, paint thinners, propane tanks, batteries, aerosols, antifreeze, televisions, monitors, computers, insecticides, tires, etc. will be accepted.

The Fall Citywide Clean-up will be held Saturday, October 31 until Saturday, November 7 from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the old Northside Elementary location at 1111 Old Vicksburg Road. The city-wide clean-up will not be held Sunday, November 1.

Neighbors can dispose of yard waste, bulky items and other household debris free of charge. They are also asked to line up for drop-off by utilizing Longwood Place in the Briars neighborhood and turning west onto Old Vicksburg road.

