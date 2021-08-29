City of Clinton prepares for Hurricane Ida

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton leaders have been coordinating with local, state and non-governmental agencies in order to serve citizens in preparation for Hurricane Ida. Neighbors are asked to shelter in place on Monday to assist in preventing unnecessary calls.

Ida is expected to bring 4-6″ of rainfall to the area in the next 36 hours. Flash flooding is possible in the city, and drivers are asked to avoid roads that are under water.

Clinton police, firefighters and Public Works crews are monitoring several areas that are prone to flash flooding in the city. Tanglewood at Post Road, Abbey Oaks Street, Broadway Street, Patio Place, and Monroe Street are areas of concern. Do not attempt to drive around barricades.

If there are downed power lines or limbs, please do not attempt to remove them from roadways. Call 601-924-5252 to report downed power lines and other issues to dispatch.

Neighbors with medical devices that need charging, the lobby at the Clinton Police Department has a charging station for medical devices.

Waste Management has postponed collection for Monday in Clinton. Service will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day.

City personnel, who are not engaged in response to Hurricane Ida, are asked to stay home until noon on Monday.

Neighbors who need to report concerns are asked a to submit a work order request at www.clintonms.org/workorder. For after hours or downed power lines, call 601-924-5252. Call 911 for emergency needs.

