City of Gulfport extends curfew following Hurricane Zeta

Tropics
GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to damages from Hurricane Zeta, the City of Gulfport has extended its curfew to Thursday noon.

The Gulfport Police Department are advising people to stay off of the roadways for safety measures and to prevent emergency personnel from having to respond to unnecessary traffic issues.

