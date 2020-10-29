City of Gulfport extends curfew following Hurricane Zeta

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to damages from Hurricane Zeta, the City of Gulfport has extended its curfew to Thursday noon.

The Gulfport Police Department are advising people to stay off of the roadways for safety measures and to prevent emergency personnel from having to respond to unnecessary traffic issues.

Hurricane Zeta has left us with several safety hazards along the streets, causing the curfew to be extended to 12:00 p.m. Please stay off of the roadways for your safety and to prevent emergency personnel from having to respond to unnecessary traffic issues. Be safe. — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) October 29, 2020

