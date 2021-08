JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In preparation for Hurricane Ida, the City of Jackson is distributing sandbags to community members from Saturday, August 28 through Tuesday, August, 31.

The distribution will take place at 4225 Michael Avalon St. Building A in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. This schedule is subject to change dependent on weather conditions.

