City of Jackson prepares for possible impacts from Hurricane Laura

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is preparing for the worst from Hurricane Laura, and leaders are urging neighbors to do the same. Leaders said they don’t want to be caught off guard when it comes to the storm.

While there is a small degree of uncertainty with what Jackson will face, officials are hoping for the best. Bruce Carter, who is a Jackson native, said anything could happen.

“I learned my lesson from Katrina. They say it’s rain, but you still don’t know what’s going to happen. So I’m better safe than sorry,” said Carter.

City crews are expected to close streets where flooding is prevalent. If neighbors see a blocked drain, flooding or a downed tree, they’re asked to utilize the city’s 311 hotline to report the problems.

