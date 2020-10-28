City of Long Beach braces for impacts from Hurricane Zeta

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Long Beach could see a nine foot storm surge from Hurricane Zeta. There are a few areas along Highway 90 that are low and likely to flood on both sides.

Mayor George Bass said he plans to shut down parts of Highway 90 when water begins to flood the streets. He also plans to implement a curfew, likely from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

On Wednesday, a vehicle crashed on Highway 90. A man and his dog were trapped inside the vehicle.

Mayor Bass said the street lights caused the accident. Every time there’s a storm, the mayor said the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) changes the street lights for caution. The north-south lights are on red, and the east-west lights are on caution.

“We had some difficulties with drivers. They don’t realize what cautions is, which means to slow down,” said Bass.

The man and the dog were not injured.

