Clinton safe room and charging centers prepping for Hurricane Laura

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton is preparing to serve neighbors in case of severe weather and prolonged power outages from Hurricane Laura.

In the event of tornado warnings associated with the storm, the Clinton Fire Department will activate the Community Safe Room at Fire Station 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road. Those utilizing the safe room are asked to wear a mask, gloves, bring sanitizer (if available) and keep social distance of six feet.

CFD officials also reminded neighbors that the safest place during a tornado warning is an innermost room on the bottom floor of a building or home free of windows. Those residing in mobile homes are encouraged to make plans to shelter inside a more stable structure.

The Community Safe Room provides charging stations for cell phones, oxygen machines and other medical devices in the event of power outages.

In the event of power outages, Clinton leaders have also set up charging stations for cell phones and medical equipment at the following locations:

· Fire Station 1, 1234 Clinton-Raymond Road

· Fire Station 2, 911 Old Vicksburg Road

· Fire Station 3, 1659 West Northside Drive

· Fire Station 4, 1973 Pinehaven Road

· Clinton Police Department lobby, 305 Monroe Street

Each fire station and the police department are outfitted with generators to power the facilities in the event of power outages.

LATEST STORIES: