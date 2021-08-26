Coast Guard urges public to prepare for hurricane threat along Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Coast Guard is urging boaters to prepare for the arrival of a hurricane threat along the Gulf Coast.

“As we collectively prepare for this potential hurricane threat, we would ask that the boating public remain vigilant,” said Capt. Will Watson, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans commanding officer. “Secure your boats and gear, monitor the weather closely, and stay informed.”

Port conditions change based on weather forecasts, and current port conditions can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:

The Coast Guard asks mariners to heed evacuation orders and follow these tips to help protect themselves, their families, and their vessels: