Damage in Adams County from Hurricane Laura

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Winds from Hurricane Laura caused damage in Adams County Thursday morning.
The sign for the AutoZone on Devereaux Drive in Natchez fell due to the winds. The sign fell on top of vehicles at the Nissan dealership next door.
Neighbors in Adams County are also experiencing power outages from Laura.
