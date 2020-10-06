Delta strengthens into Category 4 storm

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Hurricane Center reported that Hurricane Delta is now category 4 storm. The storm continued to strengthen as it crawled toward the Yucatán Peninsula Tuesday morning.

The latest forecast track shows Delta passing southwest of the Cayman Islands on Tuesday morning before hitting the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula early Wednesday. It could reach the central Gulf of Mexico by Thursday.

The hurricane center said in its latest advisory that “extremely dangerous” hurricane conditions are expected in the northeastern Yucatán Peninsula Wednesday morning.

Forecasters predict a storm surge of up to 9 feet above normal tide levels along the coast, and between 4 and 6 inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of 10 inches.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Tulum to Dzilam Mexico

Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuba province of Pinar del Rio

Isle of Youth

Punta Herrero to Tulum

Dzilam to Progresso

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Cuba province of La Habana

