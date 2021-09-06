Destruction still prevalent one week after Hurricane Ida laid waste to Lafitte

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lafitte looks more like construction site than a town on the bayou after taking a huge hit from Hurricane Ida on Sunday, Aug. 29, and one week later the clean-up is on.

“We’re in a 15-round fight and right now we’re in the fifth round,” said Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. “We’ve got crews in every corner working with the parish and state agencies. We’re pumping out water. As soon as that water receded, we’re clearing out the streets, cleaning out the side streets.”

Kerner admits that its a gargantuan effort to bring the town back, but they’re up for the challenge.

