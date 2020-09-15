Digital First: MDOT prepares to respond to Hurricane Sally

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said crews are prepared for the impact of Hurricane Sally. They’re urging drivers to be careful on the roads.

MDOT said the storm could produce water and debris along roads in coastal counties, where some have already experienced storm surge.

“If your out driving and you see roadway covered in water, again turn around don’t drown. It’s not worth it. Six inches of water could potentially wash a person away. Twelve inches could wash a car away, and it’s hard to tell how deep it is just from sitting in your car. So it’s better to be safe then sorry,” leaders explained.

MDOT said it’s goal is to have the roads back to normal as soon as possible once the storm passes.

LATEST STORIES: