Digital First: Tree falls on Vicksburg home due to Hurricane Laura

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moved north Thursday morning, the storm caused damage to a home in Vicksburg.

A tree fell on a home on Bradford Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner was not injured. He said he will stay with his sister for the time being.

