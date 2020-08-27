VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – As Hurricane Laura moved north Thursday morning, the storm caused damage to a home in Vicksburg.
A tree fell on a home on Bradford Drive around 8:30 a.m.
The homeowner was not injured. He said he will stay with his sister for the time being.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mississippi State football players boycott practice to protest racial injustice
- Harris slams Trump’s response to coronavirus, protests on final day of RNC
- Sex trafficking victim jumps from 18-wheeler in Cisco, police looking for suspects and vehicle involved
- COVID-19 takes grim toll on border healthcare workers who demand better protection
- Digital First: Tree falls on Vicksburg home due to Hurricane Laura