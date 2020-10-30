Distribution centers to open on Mississippi coast after Hurricane Zeta

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Zeta made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday, October 28, 2020 resulting in damaging wind and heavy rain across Southeast Mississippi. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Noxubee County from Zeta. With continued power outages, five distribution centers will open in Hancock and Harrison Counties.

Distribution Center Operating Hours:

October 31: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

November 1-2: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Shelf-stable meals, water, tarps, hand sanitizer and masks will be available at these locations:

Hancock County:

Hancock County Arena 4184 Kiln Delisle Rd. Kiln, MS

Longfellow Farmers Market 3068 Longfellow Drive Bay St. Louis, MS

Harrison County:

East Harrison County: Biloxi Civic Center, 578 Howard Ave. Biloxi, MS 39530

Center-North Harrison County: Habitat for Humanity, 8022 Hwy 49, Gulfport, MS 39501

West Harrison County: West Harrison County Civic Center, 4670 Espy Avenue, Long Beach, MS 39560

FEMA is providing an estimated 210,000 meals, 30,000 tarps and an estimated 290,000 bottles of water through Mississippi’s Emergency Measures Declaration. MEMA is in contact with county EMA directors and assessing the needs of other impacted counties. MEMA stands ready to assist.

While multiple counties have received damage, the following official damage reports were submitted to MEMA. These are preliminary numbers and could change throughout the assessment process:

Harrison County : Total Homes Impacted: 192 Total Public Roads Impacted: 40 Total Public Buildings Impacted: 42

: Stone County Total Homes Impacted: 37 Total Public Roads Impacted: 2 Total Businesses Impacted: 1

Wayne County : Total Homes Impacted: 9 Total Public Roads Impacted: 1

:

MEMA continues to work directly with Local County EMA Directors to assess further the damage caused by this tropical system. Neighbors can self-report damage to county emergency management agencies through MEMA’s self-reporting tool. Click here to view the self-report links for each county.

For debris cleanup in or around your home, please separate debris into six categories: electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, construction debris and household garbage. Once debris is separated, place it curbside, but do not block roadways. Finally, do not burn any debris.

Before home repairs and reconstruction begins, permits must be obtained for communities that participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. The local Floodplain Administrator must assess the damage of the property inside the special flood hazard area. After the assessment has been completed, the permit official will notify the property owner of the results and what requirements they will need to meet during repairs.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Zeta on Wednesday, October 28. President Trump then approved Governor Reeves’ request for a pre-landfall disaster declaration that same day.

LATEST STORIES: