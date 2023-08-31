HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, August 31, 17 Dixie Electric line workers headed to aid in power restoration in Florida after Hurricane Idalia hit the state.

Central Florida Electric Cooperative reported more than 25,000 members without power at the height of the outages, which is 69 percent of the meters they serve.

The damage is described as extensive, with large trees on power lines and broken poles.

Mississippi cooperatives were called on to enact mutual aid, sending 160 personnel statewide. Dixie Electric responded by sending 18 personnel, bucket trucks, a track machine, and other support vehicles.