Dixie Electric prepares for Ida

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Dixie Electric said crews are ready to respond as Hurricane Ida makes its way into the Gulf. Officials said employees are stocking materials, fueling vehicles, and gathering food and other needed items.

Dixie Electric encourages everyone to do the following now:

Discuss your plans with your family. We cannot guarantee service to anyone after a tropical event so if you or a loved one requires electricity for special medical needs, be aware that outages are likely and make preparations with their safety and health in mind.

Make sure you know your account number or the phone number associated with your account so you can easily report outages.

Download our free SmartHub app and set up your account so you can report your outage through the app and not use the phone system, which can get overloaded during storms.

In the event of a prolonged outage, please use generators safely. Connect your generator directly to the appliance or electronic that you are using. Never connect a generator to your home’s meter. This can back feed the powered lines and injure line workers.

Collect enough nonperishable food items, water, and medicine to last for your family for at least three days. Remember to fill your car with fuel and have some cash on hand.

View our live outage map at prepared.dixieepa.com.

