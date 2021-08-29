Entergy Mississippi CEO warns of possible widespread power outages from Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President and CEO of Entergy Mississippi Haley Fisackerly said customers in South Mississippi and the Jackson-metro area should be prepared for widespread power outages.

Fisackerly said the company is expected significant damage to its system due to Hurricane Ida. There could also be power outages in North Mississippi.

“We have acquired a large contingency or resources to respond but please be prepared for extended outages. Restoration will begin once high winds clear the area and we assess damage. Be storm ready and please be safe!” he said.

Some areas could be without power for days.

