JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Entergy Mississippi said their crews are prepared for potential hurricanes during the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

With the height of the hurricane season approaching, the National Hurricane Center last week increased their estimated number of major storms expected for the remainder of the season, citing record-high temperatures in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico as reasons for greater threats of severe weather.

“Storms are impacting our region more frequently and with increased intensity, making it a greater priority to prepare ahead of time,” said Shawn Corkran, vice president for reliability Entergy Mississippi. “We’re committed to restoring power safely and as quickly as possible following severe weather and urge customers to prepare and have a plan in place.”

Officials said Entergy Mississippi performs storm preparations year-round – from inspections and vegetation management to training and industry collaboration.

“Safety is at the forefront of all we do, and we encourage you to prepare now and remain safe when severe weather hits,” said Robbie Kemp, vice president of customer service for Entergy Mississippi. “Take the time now to get your personal storm plans in place and make a kit with the basic supplies needed in an emergency. You can learn how to make an emergency kit and get important severe weather safety tips on the Entergy Storm Center.”

How to Stay Prepared: