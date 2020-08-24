Entergy Mississippi prepares for power outages in aftermath of storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is prepared to respond to power outages in Central Mississippi as two tropical storms approach.

The company requested more staffing to deal with storm aftermath. Entergy Spokesperson Mara Hartmann asked customers to be patient while they work to restore power during that time.

“There’s a very small window between Marco and Laura, and we might not be able to get all of our restoration done. And in addition with COVID-19, working very careful to do as much social distancing as we possibly can,” Hartmann explained.

She also encouraged people to put together storm safety kits.

Mississippi Power also had some safety tips when it comes to purchasing a generator.

