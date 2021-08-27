Entergy Mississippi ready to respond to Ida

Entergy crews work to restore power on Concord Dr. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi leaders said the company is ready to respond as needed as Ida threatens the Gulf Coast.

Officials said customers should get their personal storm plans in place and make a kit with the basic supplies needed in an emergency.

They also suggested the following safety tips:

Stay away from downed power lines and debris

Do not walk in standing water

Follow local authorities’ instructions

Customers can also stay informed about Entergy’s preparations and restoration efforts:

Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.

Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.

Sign up for text messages about storm and restoration efforts by texting REG to 36778.

The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida.