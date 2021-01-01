Federal assistance approved for counties affected by Hurricane Zeta

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), Governor Tate Reeves’ request for Individual and Public Assistance for counties affected by Hurricane Zeta, was approved by President Trump. The hurricane impacted portions of Southeast Mississippi on October 28, 2020.

“I want to thank President Trump for approving my request for public and individual assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Zeta. Homeowners, local governments, and business owners in the declared counties can start the new year rebuilding from this storm,” said Reeves.

Public Assistance was approved for the following eight counties: George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison, Perry, Stone and Wayne. Public assistance is available to local governments and eligible private non-profit agencies to assist in the costs for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Individual Assistance was also approved for the following six counties: George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone. Individual assistance is available to residents in those six counties and can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of this disaster.

Neighbors and business owners in George, Greene, Jackson, Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties who sustained losses during Hurricane Zeta can now apply for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or 1-800-462-7585 (TTY) for the hearing and speech impaired.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MEMA leaders are encouraging neighbors to apply online or by phone. For those without the resources to apply online, MEMA is establishing Disaster Assistance Centers for residents to apply in person. Those locations and operation hours will be announced at a later date.

LATEST STORIES: