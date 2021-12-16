FEMA deadline for Hurricane Ida assistance is Dec. 22

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi homeowners, renters, business owners and nonprofits who had property damage or other uninsured losses caused by Hurricane Ida have less than one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The assistance is for those in Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties.

The deadline to apply is December 22, 2021.

If you live in one of the eight counties included in the Major Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance, you can apply for help, update your contact information, ask questions about a letter from FEMA, get information about FEMA home inspections, or learn how to appeal a FEMA decision by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA mobile app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are on duty seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST.

You should have the following information available to apply:

Address of the primary dwelling where damage occurred;

Your current mailing address, telephone number and Social Security number;

Your insurance information;

Total annual household annual income;

Routing and account numbers for checking or savings accounts for direct deposit; and

A description of disaster damage and losses.

Apply for an SBA loan online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela or call SBA at (800) 659-2955. Individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing may call (800) 877-8339. The deadline is also December 22, 2021.