Forest Service recreation areas closed in Mississippi as Ida approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced recreation areas are no closed at ranger districts in the southern half of Mississippi ahead of Hurricane Ida.

Those areas include the Bienville, Chickasawhay, Delta, De Soto, and Homochitto Ranger Districts. The Choctaw Lake Recreation Area in Ackerman on the Tombigbee Ranger District is now also closed.

Forest Service staff will assess recreation areas after the storm passes to determine re-opening.

Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast ahead of Ida.