HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Former Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree explained the impact of Katrina in Hattiesburg.

About DuPree

Before becoming Hattiesburg’s mayor, DuPree served on the Hattiesburg Public School Board for five years starting in 1987. He served on the Forrest County Board of Supervisors for 10 years. He left as vice-president of the board before becoming the four-term mayor of Hattiesburg from 2001-2017. He ran as the Democratic nominee for governor in 2011, Mississippi Secretary of State in 2019, and U.S. House of Representatives, District 4 seat, in 2022, but was unsuccessful in all three general elections.

August 29, 2005

When Katrina hit Hattiesburg, the city was caught off guard. According to DuPree, 80% of the homes were damaged and most of Hattiesburg was without power anywhere between 10 days to two weeks. Because of no power, Hattiesburgers were cut off from the rest of the world.

“Things that were going on in New Orleans and other places that we actually knew nothing about,” DuPree said.

Despite Hattiesburg’s unprecedented damage, DuPree said that trucks could still deliver goods to Hattiesburg. Tragedy allowed the area to live out its nickname as the Hub City by having the resources people from surrounding cities still needed.

“Being a hub between Jackson, the coast, Mobile, New Orleans, it put us in a position where people now look to Hattiesburg for their needs,” DuPree said.

As a result of the storm, the infrastructure of Hattiesburg improved. DuPree said a 500,000-gallon water tank and substation were built for the hospital in the years following the storm. Additionally, a safe room off of Highway 49 can lodge hundreds of people. Every city building now has backup power in the event of another storm.

These and other measures helped the city be more prepared for disasters that ensued in later years, such as tornadoes from 2013 and 2017.

The tornado that struck Hattiesburg in early 2013 also hit close to home for DuPree. He was out of his house for almost a year because of the storm’s damage.

March 2023

More recently, a March tornado in Rolling Fork has impacted Mississippi. DuPree was critical of the statewide response overall. He told WJTV 12 News that he feels more assistance is needed because Rolling Fork is far from being a hub city economically.

“You can’t have areas in your state that are still in the condition they’re in for so long,” DuPree said. “Because when you have something like a tornado go through there, it’s going to be worse.”

Though the solution to this problem may not be clear, DuPree said asking this question helped Hattiesburg.

“How do we make our city a better place to live? That’s what matters, and that’s what they did in Hattiesburg,” DuPree said.