Gas prices increase slightly due to Hurricane Laura

(CNN) – If it feels like you paid more for your gas last week, you’re probably right. AAA reported the national price of gas spiked about five cents to an average of $2.23.

According to AAA, Hurricane Laura is to blame for the spike. There was an increase in demand ahead of the storm.

Prices are expected to trend down in the week ahead, as oil production facilities in the Texas region reopen.

AAA reported the national average is still 35 cents cheaper than this same time last year.

LATEST STORIES: