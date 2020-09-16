Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Gautier firefighters check on neighbors after Sally makes landfall

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

In Mississippi, fire rescue teams from Gautier prepared to deploy to neighborhoods to check on homeowners in case they were trapped in there homes.

There are no reports of any injuries in Mississippi at this time.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Sally will cause dangerous flooding from Florida to Mississippi.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories