Gautier firefighters check on neighbors after Sally makes landfall

GAUTIER, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

In Mississippi, fire rescue teams from Gautier prepared to deploy to neighborhoods to check on homeowners in case they were trapped in there homes.

There are no reports of any injuries in Mississippi at this time.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Sally will cause dangerous flooding from Florida to Mississippi.

