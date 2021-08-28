Generator purchases in demand as Mississippians prepare for Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As Mississippians prepare for Hurricane Ida, a local store manager is encouraging all families to keep safety in mind.

Jake King, a representative of Lowes, said the demand for generators has been huge. In the last 48 hours, his store has had several trucks deliver generators from across the region.

King said while he understands the reason more people are buying generators, he also wants to ensure that everyone knows how to use them safely.

“It’s something that you may only have to use once or twice a year, but when the times come where you do have to use it, obviously you want it to be able to perform the way its suppose to. They omit CO2, with that said, it’s a chemical that you aren’t able to smell, but can be fatal. One of the suggestions or really the requirements for these things is to make sure they are operated in a well ventilated are. One thing we like to call out is the maintenance of these things obviously being small engines the gas can cause some issues.”

King also said once you buy a generator it’s important to have a fire extinguisher and a carbon monoxide tester on hand to keep you and your family safe.