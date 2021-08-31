George County School District cancels school after rain washes out Highway 26

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Classes for the George County School District has been canceled school for Tuesday, August 31, due to rain washing out Highway 26.

According to the George County High School, local school administrators, and all 240-day employees should make arrangements to report to work if they can safely do so.

According to the George County Sheriff’s Office, Singing River Power will be temporarily shutting down the power lines on Highway 26 from Bennett Road to Benndale in order to bring in cranes for vehicle recovery at the washout.