JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the 18th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina approaches, former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour (R-Miss.) recounts his experience during the aftermath of the August 2005 storm.

Hurricane Katrina landed on the Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005. It caused unprecedented death and destruction in Mississippi. It was unlike anything previously experienced in the state, including Hurricane Camille.

About Barbour

Barbour’s history in Mississippi politics and the Republican party predates Camille, which made landfall in 1969. He started working for the party after Richard Nixon’s 1968 presidential campaign. He told WJTV 12 News that at the time, six percent of Mississippians identified as Republicans.

For over a decade, Barbour was involved in political races throughout the South, most notably, Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign. He later became his Political Director.

Shortly after leaving the White House in 1986, Barbour founded the government affairs firm that became BGR Group in 1991. From 1993 to 1997, Barbour served as Chairman of the Republican National Committee.

In 2003, he beat incumbent Ronnie Musgrove (D-Miss.) for the Governor’s mansion. For two years, he also served as Chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association. After he finished his second term as governor in January 2012, he returned to BGR Group and has been there since.

On the storm

He said that his history in government gave him credibility to better advocate for his state on Capitol Hill.

“Some of them I’d known in my years in Washington and in Southern politics, but mainly, they recognized that I had good judgment of sound footing about what not only Mississippi needed, but what Louisiana needed,” Barbour said.

In Barbour’s conversation with WJTV 12 News, he was proud of the impact he made then as the state’s governor. Barbour commended the efforts of the federal government during the storm to support the state.

“They worked very hard to be sure that they were not trying to impose their solution on us but were trying to help us accomplish the things that would make the most good,” Barbour said.

Shortly before the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Haley Barbour published “America’s Great Storm: Leading through Hurricane Katrina.” The memoir documented the experience and lessons he learned from the storm.

“I tell people that if the book is half as good as the story, it’s a great book,” Barbour said.