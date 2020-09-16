Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Harrison County crews clean up debris from Hurricane Sally

Tropics
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The storm impacted parts of Mississippi, including Harrison County. Crews worked to clean debris from the beaches in Harrison County later in the morning.

Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Sally will cause dangerous flooding from Florida to Mississippi.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories