Harrison County crews clean up debris from Hurricane Sally

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.
The storm impacted parts of Mississippi, including Harrison County. Crews worked to clean debris from the beaches in Harrison County later in the morning.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Sally will cause dangerous flooding from Florida to Mississippi.
