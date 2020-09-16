Harrison County EMA lifts mandatory evacuation order

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Harrison County Emergency Management lifted the mandatory evacuation for neighbors on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.
The order was lifted at 5:00 p.m. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), shelter shutdowns will begin Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
