Harrison County EMA lifts mandatory evacuation order

Storm surge from Hurricane Sally in Pass Christian, MS

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Harrison County Emergency Management lifted the mandatory evacuation for neighbors on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The order was lifted at 5:00 p.m. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), shelter shutdowns will begin Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

