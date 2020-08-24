Harrison County prepares for Tropical Storm Marco

WAVELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Waveland is less than 50 miles from New Orleans. On Monday morning, the conditions were calm, but that could chance as Tropical Storm Marco gets closer to the Gulf Coast.

There has already been some storm surge in the city, about one to two feet.

Rupert Lacey, the Harrison County Emergency Management director, said, “What we had was an upper level key that was just jaunting out enough that it took off cloud tops, which is a good thing. It helped push some of the rains over to Pensacola and all that. That helped a little bit, but it just didn’t like the environment it was in.”

If conditions worsen in Harrison County, there are shelters set up in Kiln and the First Methodist Church of Columbia. Lacey said they’re prepared to open more shelters, if needed.

