Hattiesburg neighbors cleanup damage from Hurricane Zeta

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Parts of the Pine Belt are cleaning up after Hurricane Zeta caused damage in the area. A couple, who lives in Hattiesburg, were both at home when a tree crashed into it.

“I was actually looking outside my carport window, which is where the tree was, and I heard something explode. And I kind of saw some green sparks and some smoke behind it, and then I heard like a deer coming hind me, like some rustling and a thud. It shook the whole house,” said Ben Waddle, the homeowner.

He bought the home in April 2020. Waddle said he knew the tree could be a potential problem and was planning to cut it down in a few weeks. The carport and their two cars were damaged by the tree. There’s also damage to their living room.

Waddle said he was thankful for the quick response time from the city. Debris was cleared from their road and their power was restored.

LATEST STORIES: